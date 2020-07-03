BuckeyeGrove - Urban Meyer named Big Ten All-Decade coach

Urban Meyer helped revitalize the Ohio State football program after a historically bad season in 2011, and the work he did for the following seven years garnered him the distinction of the Big Ten’s All-Decade coach on Friday.

Meyer, who defeated Jim Tressel’s Buckeyes to capture a national title with Florida in 2006, returned to Columbus, Ohio, in 2012, where he once held a position as a graduate assistant on former head coach Earle Bruce’s staff in the ‘80s.

The Buckeyes went from 6-7 to 12-0 in Meyer’s first season as head coach, and they went on to win 24-straight games to begin the Ashtabula, Ohio, native’s tenure at the helm. Meyer’s Buckeye teams have the two longest winning streaks in program history, at 24 and 23 games.

In 2014, Meyer’s Buckeyes broke through to win a national title, the program’s first since 2002, with wins against Alabama and Oregon along the way.

Meyer’s Ohio State teams went 83-9, made two College Football Playoffs and won three Big Ten titles. Outside of bringing a national championship to Columbus, perhaps Meyer’s most endearing accomplishment as Buckeye coach was his perfect 7-0 record against Michigan.

When Meyer retired following a Rose Bowl victory to cap a 13-1 2018 season, he possessed the third-highest winning percentage in college football history, at .853.

After retiring, Meyer retained a position with the Ohio State athletics department as assistant athletics director, and his presence around the program remains felt.