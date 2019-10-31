COLUMBUS, Ohio - While it may seem like just a few short weeks ago that you may have read something similar to this (spoiler alert: it was), a lot has happened in the last couple of weeks that have an impact on the Ohio State record books. Prolific performances from J.K. Dobbins and Chase Young have sped up their record chase, while a couple of quiet weeks from K.J. Hill have put his record-chasing behind schedule. With at least five games remaining for the Buckeyes this season, there remains plenty of time for everyone to achieve their goal, but with each passing game, the records may become further and further away if these Buckeyes in question can't keep producing, so it should provide some additional drama in the final weeks of the regular season. While the first time this piece went out we only extrapolated data points to 13 games, it seems reasonable to expect the Buckeyes to make it to the Big Ten Championship at this point. Obviously a tough game against Penn State awaits, but win that game and the Buckeyes have punched their ticket, so I feel comfortable using data points for a 14 game season this time around. It's more fun anyways, right? However, please feel free to come back to this and roast me all over the internet if Ohio State ends up not making it to Indianapolis. Without further ado, let's check in on where the Buckeyes are at in the record books.

Justin Fields

Justin Fields dives for the end zone against Wisconsin. (Scott Stuart)

Justin Fields has thrown for 1,659 yards this season averaging just over 200 yards per game, so while nothing has changed in terms of Fields challenging any passing records, he has actually surpassed the pace set by Dwyane Haskins last season for most touchdowns accounted for in a single season.

Fields has now accounted for 33 touchdowns through eight games, 24 through the air and nine on the ground. While he has six fewer passing touchdowns than Haskins had through eight gamesm Fields has eight more rushing touchdowns, so Fields edges out Haskins 33-31 through eight games. This puts Fields on pace for 58 touchdowns accounted for if the Buckeyes play in the Big Ten Championship Game, four more than Haskins record of 54 set last season. While it would take some big games from Fields and a playoff run for the Buckeyes, he is still certainly in the disucssion to challenge Colt Brennan's 2006 season for Hawaii in which he was responsible for 63 touchdowns. Fields has still not accounted for fewer than three touchdowns in any game this season and has a rushing touchdown in all but one, so he's been as consistent as anyone in finding the end zone one way or another this season. With upcoming games against Marlyand and Rutgers, it seems likely Fields could put up some serious numbers against some bad teams.

K.J. Hill

K.J. Hill only has three receptions in his last two games. (Scott Stuart)

Of all the players highlighted in this piece, K.J. Hill has by far had the roughest go at it the last few weeks. Only hauling in three catches in his last two games, Hill's production has halted fairly significantly relative to other performances this season such as his seven catch outing against Michigan State before the first off week. Now needing 18 catches to pass David Boston's Ohio State record 191 receptions, Hill now only has a handful of games left to do so. If the Buckeyes do play in the Big Ten Championship Game, Hill would have to average over three catches per game through that game to pass Boston, and with Fields throwing the ball fewer than ever the last few games with J.K. Dobbins and the defense taking over games, there may not be room for Hill to have those receptions. It would likely take another big game ala Michigan State (seven catches) or Cincinnati (eight catches) for Hill to close this record down before the Big Ten Championship Game, but as it stands it will be a tight finish. Hill still stands at No. 9 in receiving yards for Ohio State, and with only 30 receiving yards the last two games the needle has not moved very much, though Hill did become the ninth receiver in Ohio State history to surpass 2,000 career yards, currently standing at 2,001 yards on the season. As for the Buckeyes in front of him on the list, Hill is only 89 yards behind Dee Miller, 251 yards behind Doug Donley and 294 yards behind Santonio Holmes. While Donley and Holmes seemed within reach heading into the first off week when Hill was averaging around 46 yards per game, his average has now dropped to only 38 yards per game, so while he will likely pass Miller, eighth all time in receiving yards (not a bad place at all to be) seems the likely place that Hill will end up.

Chase Young

Chase Young is close to a record-breaking season for Ohio State. (Scott Stuart)

While we may not have known it going into the season, we knew after a few games that Chase Young would certainly have a chance to take on Vernon Gholston's Ohio State single season sack record of 14 sacks. After his back-to-back two sack performance against Indiana and Miami (OH), it quickly became a question of when, not if, Young would pass the record. Even with the most generous of expectations for Young, it would have been difficult to see him passing it before the Michigan or Penn State game because it is just plain difficult to get to the quarterback. It wouldn't have been a fair expectation for him to keep up with his nearly 1.5 sacks per game pace he had coming into the first off week, yet he went ahead and not only kept with it, but has blown it out of the water. Through eight games, and certainly benefited by a four sack performance against Wisconsin, Young has 13.5 sacks, only half a sack shy of tying the record and one sack shy of breaking it, so it seems plausible if not likely that he will break the record against Maryland given that Young has at least half a sack in every game this season. At his current pace of around 1.7 sacks per game, a Big Ten Championship Game and a bowl game would put Young at almost 24 sacks on the season. While this is clearly unrealistic, it just goes to show how impressive this season has been for the junior. It had led to some serious discussion about where he belongs in the Heisman discussion, and while Young and the team may not be focused on that stuff, it's just a testament to how good Young has been at getting to the quarterback this year. When this first came out just three weeks ago, Young sat at No. 9 all-time in sacks among Ohio State players, but with five sacks in two games, Young is now tied at No. 2 all-time with 27.5 sacks. It seemed like a pipe dream just a few weeks ago to even consider that Young could touch Mike Vrabel's Ohio State record 36 career sacks, but is anything impossible if Young pulls off another four sack performance? Averaging just one sack in the remaining six games (Big Ten Championship Game included) would put Young just 2.5 sacks behind Vrabel, and with the Buckeyes set to go against Maryland and Rutgers, it seems probably that he'll have more than one sack against each of those teams. It's hard to say at this point where Young will finish, but it's set in stone that, barring injury, Young will easily surpass the single season sack record and presumably add some sacks on to make it a very difficult record for future Ohio State pass rushers to touch.

J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins had one of the best games of his career against Wisconsin. (Scott Stuart)

J.K. Dobbins was already having an impressive season going into the first off week, but now with a signature performance against Wisconsin, the sky is the limit for Dobbins in the remainder of this season. Through eight games, Dobbins is up to 1,110 yards and is averaging an impressive 7.2 yards per carry. The junior is averaging just over 138 yards per game, so if he can keep on that pace he would set himself up for nearly a 2,000 yard season (1,942 yards to be exact) if the Buckeyes make it to the Big Ten Championship Game. This would pass Eddie George's single season record of 1,927 yards that he put up in '95, and Dobbins would obviously become Ohio State's first 2,000 yard rusher in program history. In terms of career yardage, extrapolating the first half of his season to 14 games would put him at 4,399 yards in just three seasons at Ohio State. This is an improvement over where he was slated at two weeks ago, but it would still only put him at No. 2 all-time behind Archie Griffin's 5,589 yards. Only needing around 1,200 yards after this season, Dobbins would easily pass Griffin's mark if he decided to stay for his senior year, but with each passing stiff arm and breakaway it seems more and more likely Dobbins will be taking his talent to the NFL after this season concludes. In terms of the rest of the season, Penn State and Michigan's defenses will present a challenge for Dobbins, but against Maryland and Rutgers it seems likely that Dobbins would have the opportunity to pad his stats, so there seems to be no reason he can't continue his 138 yard pace for the remaining games.

Miscellaneous Records Within Reach