COLUMBUS, Ohio - It has been a prolific first half of the season for Ohio State. Heading into the first off week, the Buckeyes are 6-0 with six dominating performance against conference and non-conference foes alike. Through these games, a handful of Ohio State players have been inching their way up the record books with big games against some questionable competition so far. At the midway point of the season now, we have enough data to try and predict where these players may fall in the stat sheets by the end of the season. For the sake of extrapolating data, we'll use a 13 game season which is the number of games many of Ohio State's record holders played in. While it's possible the worst could happen and Ohio State doesn't make the Big Ten Championship Game, they're already bowl eligible, so while they could play anywhere between 13 and 15 games, they're guaranteed to at least play 13 games this season and we don't want to make assumptions beyond that. With that, let's check in on where the Buckeyes are at through the halfway point of the season.

Justin Fields

Justin Fields fights through contact against Michigan State. (Scott Stuart)

Justin Fields had a large pair of shoes to fill this season following up Dwayne Haskins' record-setting 2018 campaign. Haskins obliterated program records in yards and touchdowns as well as taking down a few conference records. Through six games, Fields has thrown for 18 touchdowns and rushed for eight in addition to throwing for 1,298 yards. While Fields isn't close to touching Haskins in passing yards or passing touchdowns, he will be able to challenge Haskins in most touchdowns accounted for in a single season. Of Haskins' 54 touchdowns last season, only four of them came via rushing, which Fields has already doubled in six games. Throw in the sophomore's 18 passing touchdowns, and Fields is on pace for 56 touchdowns, and that's only in 13 games. If Ohio State makes it to their conference championship and makes it into the College Football Playoffs, we're looking at a season where Fields may challenge Colt Brennan's 2006 season for Hawaii in which he was responsible for 63 touchdowns. There's a long way to go before we can start talking about playoffs, but Fields has put up strong numbers on a consistent basis so far with no fewer than three touchdowns accounted for in any of Ohio State's first six games. If he can stay on pace, it would be an incredible season for a player with no previous starting experience under his belt.

K.J. Hill

K.J. Hill gets upended against Michigan State. (Scott Stuart)

K.J. Hill's ascension through Ohio State's receptions leaders has been a big story all season. With five receptions against Michigan State, Hill passed Cris Carter to take sole possession of No. 2 in reception in Ohio State history with 171 receptions in 3.5 seasons. This leaves Hill only 20 receptions behind David Boston's 191 catches for the most receptions in Ohio State history, and with at least seven games still remaining and Hill averaging 4.5 catches per game, it should only been a few games before Hill places himself firmly atop the record books. In fact, his current pace would put him over 200 receptions at Ohio State, the first player in team history to eclipse that number. Hill is already No. 9 in receiving yards for Ohio State, but there is still room for him to grow on that list this season. His 1,971 yards puts him only 119 yards behind Dee Miller, 281 yards behind Doug Donley and 324 yards behind Santonio Holmes. Hill would need 532 yards to match Devin Smith, so while that may be a bit lofty, it seems reasonable that Hill could challenge up to the No. 6 spot in Ohio State history to cement himself as one of the best to ever do it in Scarlet and Gray.

Chase Young

Chase Young gets after Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke. (Scott Stuart)

Out of all the players for Ohio State having themselves a great season, nobody is having a better one than Chase Young. The junior and future first-round draft pick has already amassed 8.5 sacks this season, and that's with only 1.5 sacks in his last two games. He has been a dominant force off the edge, perhaps the most dominant in college football, and has shown no signs of slowing down even as teams send more than single blocker at him. At 8.5 sacks through six games, Young is still well beyond pace to pass Vernon Gholston's single season Ohio State record of 14 sacks. 13 games would put him at over 18 sacks and a Big Ten Championship game appearance would put him at almost 20 sacks on the season. Young has fallen off pace, though, to challenge the NCAA single season sack record of 24 put up by Terrell Suggs in 2002. An appearance in the National Championship game on his current pace of just under 1.5 sacks per game would put Young just shy of 22 sacks, so that appears to be out of reach for now. Ohio State has a deep history at defensive end, so Young only sits at No. 9 all-time in sacks for the program with 21 sacks. Despite that, only 6.5 sacks separate Young from the 27.5 sacks by No. 2 Jason Simmons, so finishing his Ohio State career as the No. 2 sack leader seems likely for Young, as he would only need to average one sack per the minimum of seven remaining games to pass Simmons. Mike Vrabel can rest comfortably, though, as Young was have to average at least two sacks per game for the rest of the season to come close to Vrabel's 36 career sacks.

J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins gets tackled against Michigan State. He finished the game with 172 yards. (Scott Stuart)

J.K. Dobbins has has an impressive turnaround from last season, rushing for the majority of the yards he had last season in just six games this year. Through those six games, Dobbins already has 826 yards and is averaging an impressive 7.1 yards per carry. If Dobbins can keep with his pace of nearly 138 yards per game, the junior could finish with 1,790 yards which would be the fourth most in a single season for Ohio State behind a pair of season from Ezekiel Elliot and Eddie George's 1,927 yards in '95. In terms of career yardage, extrapolating the first half of his season to 13 games would put him at 4,246 yards in just three seasons at Ohio State. This would easily put him at No. 2 all-time behind Archie Griffin's 5,589 yards. While Dobbins would most likely pass that number if he stays for his senior year, it's seemingly more and more likely he may depart for the NFL if he keeps up his nearly 1,800 yard pace. While the level of competition is about to increase for Ohio State as they enter the back half of their season, if Dobbins can go for 172 yards against one of the best run defenses in the nation, it seems likely he'll be able to churn out good games the rest of the season.

Miscellaneous Records Within Reach