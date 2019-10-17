News More News
Pre-Northwestern Depth Chart/Injury Report

Kevin Noon
@kevin_noon
Publisher

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes will be without some key pieces this week as they get ready to head to Northwestern to take on the Wildcats on a rare Friday night game (BTN - 8:30pm EDT). Linebacker Baron Browning and offensive lineman Josh Alabi top the list of players that will not be available to go this week and should be left off the 70-man travel roster along with tight end Jake Hausmann.

When it comes to the game-time decisions, another Ohio State offensive lineman makes that list with Thayer Munford being part of that list after having to be attended to during Ohio State's win two weeks ago against Michigan State. Munford did not miss any playing time as a result of it and the Buckeyes could opt to take some precautionary measures with their starting left tackle in this instance. But with Alabi not on the list of players able to go, it would seem that Nick Petit-Frere would be next man up at tackle (opposite of Branden Bowen) if the Buckeyes opted to go without Munford in this game with Wisconsin waiting in the wings.

Linebacker Teradja Mitchell also finds himself on the list of players that will be game-time decisions and has had a chance to provide a strong presence not only as a back-up linebacker but also in special teams.


Game-Time Decision

* LB Teradja Mitchell

* OT Thayer Munford

* H-Back C.J. Saunders

Unavailable

* OT Josh Alabi

* WR Kamryn Babb

* LB Baron Browning

* DT Noah Donald

* WR Ellijah Gardiner

* TE Jake Hausmann

* SAF Ronnie Hickman

* DT Taron Vincent

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

QB

Justin Fields

Gunnar Hoak -OR-

Chris Chugunov

RB

JK Dobbins

Demario McCall -OR-

Master Teague -OR-

Marcus Crowley -OR-

Steele Chambers

WR-Z

Austin Mack -OR-

Chris Olave

WR-X

Binjimen Victor

Garrett Wilson -OR-

Jaylen Harris

HB

KJ Hill

CJ Saunders -OR-

Jaelen Gill

TE

Luke Farrell

Jeremy Ruckert -OR-

Rashod Berry

LT

Thayer Munford -OR-

Nick Petit-Frere

LG

Jonah Jackson

Matthew Jones

C

Josh Myers

Harry Miller

RG

Wyatt Davis

Gavin Cupp

RT

Branden Bowen

Nick Petit-Frere
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

DE

Chase Young

Tyreke Smith

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

NT

Davon Hamilton

Robert Landers - OR-

Tommy Togiai

DT

Jashon Cornell

Haskell Garrett

Antwuan Jackson

DE

Jonathon Cooper

Tyler Friday

Zach Harrison

LB

Pete Werner

Justin Hilliard

LB

Tuf Borland

Dallas Gant

LB

Malik Harrison

K'Vaughan Pope -OR-

Teradja Mitchell

CB

Damon Arnette

Cameron Brown

CB

Jeff Okudah

Sevyn Banks

CB

Shaun Wade

Amir Riep -OR-

Marcus Williamson

FS

Jordan Fuller

Josh Proctor

Marcus Hooker

SS

Brendon White

Jahsen Wint
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DeMaccio

P

Drue Chrisman

Zach Hoover

KO

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DeMaccio

LS

Liam McCullough

Bradley Robinson -OR-

Roen McCullough

H

Drue Chrisman

Zach Hoover

PR

Demario McCall

KJ Hill

KOR

Demario McCall

Chris Olave
