COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes will be without some key pieces this week as they get ready to head to Northwestern to take on the Wildcats on a rare Friday night game (BTN - 8:30pm EDT). Linebacker Baron Browning and offensive lineman Josh Alabi top the list of players that will not be available to go this week and should be left off the 70-man travel roster along with tight end Jake Hausmann.

When it comes to the game-time decisions, another Ohio State offensive lineman makes that list with Thayer Munford being part of that list after having to be attended to during Ohio State's win two weeks ago against Michigan State. Munford did not miss any playing time as a result of it and the Buckeyes could opt to take some precautionary measures with their starting left tackle in this instance. But with Alabi not on the list of players able to go, it would seem that Nick Petit-Frere would be next man up at tackle (opposite of Branden Bowen) if the Buckeyes opted to go without Munford in this game with Wisconsin waiting in the wings.

Linebacker Teradja Mitchell also finds himself on the list of players that will be game-time decisions and has had a chance to provide a strong presence not only as a back-up linebacker but also in special teams.





Game-Time Decision

* LB Teradja Mitchell

* OT Thayer Munford

* H-Back C.J. Saunders

Unavailable

* OT Josh Alabi

* WR Kamryn Babb

* LB Baron Browning

* DT Noah Donald

* WR Ellijah Gardiner

* TE Jake Hausmann

* SAF Ronnie Hickman

* DT Taron Vincent