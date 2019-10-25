COLUMBUS, Ohio - It is going to be a big game for the Buckeyes but they will still have some key game-time decisions and absences for this upcoming game with the Badgers. On the immediate list of game-time decisions, defensive end Jonathon Cooper and receiver Austin Mack join linebacker Teradja Mitchell, who had been a game-time decision last week at Northwestern and despite warming up, did not play.

Mack had four receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown from Justin Fields last week against Northwestern and the Buckeyes really showcased him in a late drive in the game. Cooper played 24 snaps against the Cats and was credited with a tackle and a pass break-up.

There are some new names on the unavailable list including Tyler Friday. Friday saw spot duty last week with just five snaps. Backup offensive tackle Josh Alabi is still unavailable but the good news for Ohio State fans is that Thayer Munford does not appear on either list and should be able to go. That means the Buckeyes will have both Munford and Branden Bowen with Nick Petit-Frere as the back-up.

The Buckeyes will have the benefit of their second open week of the season after the Wisconsin game and will then have a home game against Maryland followed up by a road trip to Rutgers before the final two-game stretch will determine everything with a home game against Penn State and a road game at Michigan.

Game-Time Decision



* DE Jonathon Cooper

* WR Austin Mack

* LB Teradja Mitchell

Unavailable

* OT Josh Alabi

* WR Kamryn Babb

* DT Noah Donald



* DE Tyler Friday

* WR Ellijah Gardiner

* TE CorMontae Hamilton

* SAF Ronnie Hickman

* DT Brett Novick

* DE Noah Potter

* HB C.J. Saunders

* DT Taron Vincent