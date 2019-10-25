News More News
Updating the Buckeyes depth chart/injury report

Kevin Noon • BuckeyeGrove
@kevin_noon
Publisher

COLUMBUS, Ohio - It is going to be a big game for the Buckeyes but they will still have some key game-time decisions and absences for this upcoming game with the Badgers. On the immediate list of game-time decisions, defensive end Jonathon Cooper and receiver Austin Mack join linebacker Teradja Mitchell, who had been a game-time decision last week at Northwestern and despite warming up, did not play.

Mack had four receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown from Justin Fields last week against Northwestern and the Buckeyes really showcased him in a late drive in the game. Cooper played 24 snaps against the Cats and was credited with a tackle and a pass break-up.

There are some new names on the unavailable list including Tyler Friday. Friday saw spot duty last week with just five snaps. Backup offensive tackle Josh Alabi is still unavailable but the good news for Ohio State fans is that Thayer Munford does not appear on either list and should be able to go. That means the Buckeyes will have both Munford and Branden Bowen with Nick Petit-Frere as the back-up.

The Buckeyes will have the benefit of their second open week of the season after the Wisconsin game and will then have a home game against Maryland followed up by a road trip to Rutgers before the final two-game stretch will determine everything with a home game against Penn State and a road game at Michigan.

Game-Time Decision

* DE Jonathon Cooper

* WR Austin Mack

* LB Teradja Mitchell

Unavailable

* OT Josh Alabi

* WR Kamryn Babb

* DT Noah Donald

* DE Tyler Friday

* WR Ellijah Gardiner

* TE CorMontae Hamilton

* SAF Ronnie Hickman

* DT Brett Novick

* DE Noah Potter

* HB C.J. Saunders

* DT Taron Vincent

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

QB

Justin Fields

Gunnar Hoak -OR-

Chris Chugunov

RB

JK Dobbins

Demario McCall -OR-

Master Teague -OR-

Marcus Crowley -OR-

Steele Chambers

WR-Z

Austin Mack -OR-

Chris Olave

WR-X

Binjimen Victor

Garrett Wilson -OR-

Jaylen Harris

HB

KJ Hill

Jaelen Gill

TE

Luke Farrell

Jeremy Ruckert -OR-

Jake Hausmann -OR-

Rashod Berry

LT

Thayer Munford

Nick Petit-Frere

LG

Jonah Jackson

Matthew Jones

C

Josh Myers

Harry Miller

RG

Wyatt Davis

Gavin Cupp

RT

Branden Bowen

Nick Petit-Frere
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

DE

Chase Young

Javontae Jean-Baptiste - OR-

Zach Harrison

NT

Davon Hamilton

Robert Landers - OR-

Tommy Togiai

DT

Jashon Cornell

Haskell Garrett

Antwuan Jackson

DE

Jonathon Cooper -OR-

Tyreke Smith

Alex Williams

LB

Pete Werner

Justin Hilliard

LB

Tuf Borland -OR-

Baron Browning

Dallas Gant

LB

Malik Harrison

K'Vaughan Pope -OR-

Teradja Mitchell

CB

Damon Arnette

Cameron Brown

CB

Jeff Okudah

Sevyn Banks

CB

Shaun Wade

Amir Riep -OR-

Marcus Williamson

FS

Jordan Fuller

Josh Proctor

Marcus Hooker

SS

Brendon White

Jahsen Wint
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DeMaccio

P

Drue Chrisman

Zach Hoover

KO

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DeMaccio

LS

Liam McCullough

Bradley Robinson -OR-

Roen McCullough

H

Drue Chrisman

Zach Hoover

PR

Demario McCall

KJ Hill

KOR

Demario McCall

Chris Olave
