Well … I’m finally back in Columbus.

I took it upon myself to go on a pretty hellacious road trip to the East Coast for a weeklong escapade. Final tally was 2,129 miles driven, going all over the place by making stops in Philadelphia, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Connecticut, speaking with a handful of top-of-the-board Ohio State targets and plenty others who are really just starting off on their recruiting journey.

The biggest priority while I was out there was getting a chance to touch base with the Buckeyes’ offensive tackle targets in the 2023 class. So without further rambling, here are updates on those players and another to introduce.