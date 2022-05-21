Updates on top 2023 Ohio State offensive line targets
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Well … I’m finally back in Columbus.
I took it upon myself to go on a pretty hellacious road trip to the East Coast for a weeklong escapade. Final tally was 2,129 miles driven, going all over the place by making stops in Philadelphia, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Connecticut, speaking with a handful of top-of-the-board Ohio State targets and plenty others who are really just starting off on their recruiting journey.
The biggest priority while I was out there was getting a chance to touch base with the Buckeyes’ offensive tackle targets in the 2023 class. So without further rambling, here are updates on those players and another to introduce.
Samson Okunlola
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news