Welcome back to the latest Unscripted Ohio podcast. Brought to you by BuckeyeGrove, we delve deep into the latest in Buckeyes' football and basketball news and notes as well as highlights of Ohio's popular sports.

*In this edition, the Scarlet & Gray (OSU alumni basketball team) will not continue futher in The Basketball Tournament after getting whacked Sunday, but the Elam Ending should live on. I explain why I believe college basketball should adopt this unique format.

*Robert Smith joins me to discuss the Buckeyes and Big Ten for the 2018 season. He shares his thoughts on the giant horses in the Ohio State backfield and the primary competition for Wisconsin in the west.

*Thanks to clues from Urban Meyer on how they're hoping the offense evolves for this season, our very own Ross Fulton gives a dynamite breakdown on the subtle differences to watch, the receivers he anticipates benefiting the most and if the offensive line is up to the challenge of replacing a pair of important starters from last year.

Follow and subscribe on SoundCloud, iTunes, Google Play and/or Stitcher. We are now running new episodes Monday and Friday each week. Thanks for listening!