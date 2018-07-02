We are excited to roll out our long-awaited podcast here at BuckeyeGrove.com with the launch of Unscripted Ohio. Get the latest news, opinions, insight and reaction from host Kyle Lamb and the entire BuckeyeGrove.com staff every Monday and Friday.

In the latest edition of the podcast, Kyle reacts to the bombshell news of LeBron James taking his talents to Los Angeles and joining the Lakers on a 4-year deal. We also get into the recent string of verbal commitments for the Buckeyes' football program.

Other topics that are touched upon in this week's edition of Unscripted Ohio include:

* The decision by James to leave Cleveland a second time and join the Lakers and the surprise that it happened without Paul George and Chris Paul tagging along.

* A recent commitment by 2019 three-star safety Jordan Battle and how spoiled Buckeyes' fans have become when it comes to thirsting for four and five-star prospects.

* Three additional commitments in the past week in the 2020 recruiting class, which Kyle says is starting to shape up to potentially be Urban Meyer's best.

* An appearance from Rivals.com national basketball recruiting expert to discuss Ohio State recruiting efforts including progress on the search for another true point guard.

* A top-50 prospect that Evans says the Buckeyes are doing "sneaky good" with in the 2019 class.

Plus, much, much more. Sit back and give us a listen.