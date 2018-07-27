We're back at BuckeyeGrove with our first Friday edition of the Unscripted Ohio podcast. Going forward, Unscripted Ohio will run Monday and Friday of each week.

In the latest edition, Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt joins host Kyle Lamb for a pointed chat regarding Ohio State's 2018 prospects under QB Dwayne Haskins, inconsistencies with the college football playoff committee and a loaded Big Ten Conference.

Among the other topics discussed on Friday:

* BuckeyeGrove publisher Kevin Noon unpacks the hiring of interim WR coach Brian Hartline and while recruiting analyst Marc Givler analyzes the dismissal of Zach Smith and how it will impact Buckeyes' recruiting in the short term.

* The motivation behind Urban Meyer's comments leaving the door open for Tate Martell to start at QB and a status update of freshman Matthew Baldwin after offseason surgery.



* An important weekend for Ohio State's 2020 recruiting efforts with several key prospects on campus and the nearly unprecedented momentum building with several aggressive commitments-turned-recruiters.

You can listen to the podcast below. To subscribe, search and follow Unscripted Ohio on SoundCloud, iTunes, Google Play or Stitcher.