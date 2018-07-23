We are back with another edition of Unscripted Ohio. On the show today, we reflect on The Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional held over the weekend on Capital University and a pair of sold-out crowds that left former Buckeyes feeling both nostalgic and electrified.

* Joining me today to discuss the tournament and an outpouring of support for the program are former players Aaron Craft, Andrew Dakich and David Lighty.

* We delve into the impromptu ovation for former head coach Thad Matta, excitement and camaraderie of former players under new coach Chris Holtmann and the fan support shown at Capital.

* What felt like a celebration of the program's past and future over the weekend and how it illustrates why basketball is not just an afterthought.

* A preview of Big Ten media days beginning Monday and why prognostications of Wisconsin winning the league this year is fair but a little too cute.

Catch the show each Monday and beginning this week, every Friday on BuckeyeGrove. You can subscribe and follow the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, SoundCloud and Stitcher. This Friday, hear Kevin Noon discuss media days in Chicago, Marc Givler update the latest in football recruiting and Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt discuss the Buckeyes' and Big Ten prospects for 2018.