Unscripted Ohio E113: Analyzing early fall practice reports
Training camp is more than a week old and things are starting to heat up around the WHAC as position battles are full go and the coaches are busy trying to figure out who will step into some key spots on the roster.
We are joined by new staffer Alex Gleitman this week as he makes his debut for Unscripted Ohio and we can't be more excited to have him as a part of what we feel is the best Ohio State podcast out there.
Check out what everyone had to say in this latest edition of Unscripted Ohio.
