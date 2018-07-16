We are wrapping up our first month with the Unscripted Ohio podcast here with episode four. Kevin Noon joins me for the episode this week (which will expand to two shows a week starting one week from Friday).

* We discuss the forthcoming Big Ten media days and expectations for Jimmy Harbaugh and the team up North.

* Kevin's bitterly disappointed that BTN will be without Paul Finebaum.

* In the unofficial first question of a mailbag segment (coming soon), we discuss the workload distribution of Mike Weber and J.K. Dobbins.

* D.J. Carton's commitment to Ohio State and why it's such a big deal. Also, who's next for the Buckeyes?

* Why Chris Holtmann and his staff are getting it done on the recruiting trail.