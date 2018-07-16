Unscripted Ohio: A huge commitment
We are wrapping up our first month with the Unscripted Ohio podcast here with episode four. Kevin Noon joins me for the episode this week (which will expand to two shows a week starting one week from Friday).
* We discuss the forthcoming Big Ten media days and expectations for Jimmy Harbaugh and the team up North.
* Kevin's bitterly disappointed that BTN will be without Paul Finebaum.
* In the unofficial first question of a mailbag segment (coming soon), we discuss the workload distribution of Mike Weber and J.K. Dobbins.
* D.J. Carton's commitment to Ohio State and why it's such a big deal. Also, who's next for the Buckeyes?
* Why Chris Holtmann and his staff are getting it done on the recruiting trail.