Unoffered Rivals250 DE is in touch with a trio of Ohio State coaches

While Ohio State is a national brand that carries weight from coast to coast, the program has not been able to establish a consistent presence in Massachusetts.

Besides signing a pair of players — Armani Reeves and Camren Williams — in the 2012 cycle, the Buckeyes have been unsuccessful when dipping into the state over the past several years.

Ryan Day and company, however, are attempting to change their fortunes in the future as they've already dished out offers to sophomore recruits Preston Zinter and Samson Okunlola. We can also report that tOSU is in touch with another Massachusetts-based prospect: 2022 defensive end Samuel Okunlola.

"They like my game, my ability to pass rush, stop the run and my versatility," said Okunlola, who is Samson's brother. "I've been talking with Coach Johnson, Coach [Parker] Fleming and Coach [Nick] Sebastian. Coach Fleming was the first one I ended up reaching out to probably like three months ago."

As of right now, contact between Okunlola and Ohio State occurs "every once in a while." Okunlola says he speaks with one of the trio of coaches listed above every other week, so the staff is still keeping tabs on him.

Okunlola is being told by the Buckeyes that they like what he brings to the table, but does that mean an offer has been discussed so far?

"Not really," Okunlola replied. "It's potentially there if I go to a camp. I really have no control over it if they offer me or not... they said they'd like to see me at a camp because my school didn't have a season."

The best opportunity for Okunlola to lace up his cleats and showcase his skill set in front of Ohio State will be next month. Whether it's at one of their six camps or during a private workout, the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder will look to prove what makes him a dominant pass rusher in this cycle.

"My versatility," Okunlola said when describing his game. "I'm one of the more athletic d-ends. I can play in space, I can get to the quarterback, I can stop the run. Stop the run and pass rushing."

If and when he makes the trek to Ohio State, it won't be Okunlola's first time seeing the campus. The No. 11 weak-side defensive end on Rivals.com was actually in Columbus last month, and got to see the campus from the outside looking in.

"The next step is probably getting to Ohio State," Okunlola said. "They mentioned the camps, so I'm still trying to figure out if I'll go to any camps, or do the officials or unofficials. I've been down there. I got to take a look of Ohio State from the outside... I'm definitely looking forward to seeing everything about the school."