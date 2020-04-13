Unanswered Spring Questions: Where do the running backs stand?
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State's annual spring game, scheduled to have taken place on April 11, would have given everyone their first look at Ohio State's 2020 team.
With COVID-19 causing the cancellation of all spring practices and the spring game, this means that the team likely won't reconvene until fall camp is set to begin in early August. This leaves Ohio State in a state of limbo, with plenty of unresolved questions surrounding the team on both sides of the ball and even among the coaching staff.
The spring game would have provided some answers and updates on position battles and the overall makeup of the team, but we're now left to speculate these decisions that won't come to fruition for a few more months.
To begin, we'll take a look at where Ohio State's running backs stand heading into the summer. J.K. Dobbins departure to the NFL leaves arguably the biggest hole on Ohio State's roster heading into next season.
There are plenty of running backs on Ohio State's roster, four in fact that received carries last year, but the issue is the injury bug that has ran through the Buckeyes and limited the running backs dating back to last season.
Master Teague III
Master Teague III was in line to be the next premier back for Ohio State before a reported Achilles injury that is expected to sideline him up until the start of the season.
Kevin Wilson was asked about a timeline for Teague's injury on March 4, and said he could miss six months, which would put him in line with Ohio State's season opener against Bowling Green.
Even though the Buckeyes are mostly separated now with most having gone home after the cancellation of in-person classes and the closure of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, a select few rehabbing from injury such as Teague were granted an additional stay in Columbus to continue their recovery.
"He is local, which is great, and he's gonna rehab and do a great job with that," Day said on March 25. "Tony Alford's in constant communication with Master, and Master's a very mature young man, he's got his priorities straight. He's gonna attack this rehab and he's gonna do the best he can to get back as fast as possible."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news