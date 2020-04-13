COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State's annual spring game, scheduled to have taken place on April 11, would have given everyone their first look at Ohio State's 2020 team.

With COVID-19 causing the cancellation of all spring practices and the spring game, this means that the team likely won't reconvene until fall camp is set to begin in early August. This leaves Ohio State in a state of limbo, with plenty of unresolved questions surrounding the team on both sides of the ball and even among the coaching staff.

The spring game would have provided some answers and updates on position battles and the overall makeup of the team, but we're now left to speculate these decisions that won't come to fruition for a few more months.

To begin, we'll take a look at where Ohio State's running backs stand heading into the summer. J.K. Dobbins departure to the NFL leaves arguably the biggest hole on Ohio State's roster heading into next season.

There are plenty of running backs on Ohio State's roster, four in fact that received carries last year, but the issue is the injury bug that has ran through the Buckeyes and limited the running backs dating back to last season.