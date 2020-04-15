Unanswered Spring Questions: Offensive line facing a shake-up
COLUMBUS, Ohio - With the departure of Jonah Jackson and Branden Bowen, this left questions for Ohio State to answer regarding the offensive line.
Spring practice and the spring game could have provided some clarity to the situation, but with the cancellation of all organized team activities, Ohio State will head into the summer without a clear picture of the starters on the offensive line next year.
Two spots are open at left guard and right tackle, and while early indications during spring practice were that the left guard spot is taken, the right tackle position is wide open.
"We're trying to find the best five guys to play," Day said on March 5. "And Thayer [Munford], Josh [Myers] and Wyatt [Davis] are obviously returning. So now we've got to find the next -- we've got to find 4 and 5. However that shakes out, we'll try to figure that out."
Final deliberations will take place during fall camp to determine who the starting five will be, but as we head into the summer, we'll take a look at the two position battles breaking out in the trenches.
Left Guard - Harry Miller/Matthew Jones
Of all the openings Ohio State will need to fill, this seems to be the most clear-cut choice. Harry Miller and Matthew Jones traded reps at left guard during the first spring practice open to the public, but the job is clearly leaning towards Miller with how the staff has talked him up since he got to campus.
"Harry a high-functioning football player," Day said March 5. "He has a good IQ and he played at center. That helps in terms of identifying things early on. You've got to make a lot of calls. I don't think it's going to move too fast for him, but he has to step up because we need guys to step up in that group."
