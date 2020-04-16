COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State lost some proven receivers and the all-time catch leader in school history, but a loaded freshman class paired with the returning talent has the potential to be something special.

Three of Ohio State's top five pass catchers will no longer be playing on Saturdays, so a young group of talented receivers will be asked to carry the load in 2020. The spring game would have been a great chance to see where each player was slotted and the potential of the group as a whole, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the possibly potent receiving corp will have to make its debut when the season gets rolling.

The Buckeyes will be without the school's leader in career pass catches as K.J. Hill, who used 57 catches in 2019 to increase his career total to a record 201 receptions, has moved onto the NFL Draft.

Also add in that the Buckeyes saw both Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor use up their eligibility and the Buckeyes suddenly will be without three players that accounted for 119 catches for 1,570 yard and 19 touchdowns in 2019.

While the losses are significant, the Buckeyes are in a position to reload. With an abundance of talent, this group could be one of the best in Ohio State history, but the way things play out on Saturdays is yet to be seen.