COLUMBUS, Ohio - It is almost a yearly tradition that Ohio State has to find a way to replace an elite pass rusher that has moved onto the NFL, and replacing Chase Young may be the toughest challenge yet.

The Ohio State defensive line has not lacked star power over the past few years, having to replace the likes of Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa and now Young. Despite losing a star on the edge, the Buckeyes seem to have another guy take the mantle each time and rise to the standard set by the guy that preceded him.

In 2019, Young put together a season that no one in Ohio State history had ever done before. The junior was able to record 16.5 sacks in just 12 games to break Vernon Gholston's record for sacks in a single season at Ohio State.

Despite the record-breaking output, the sack total does not do Young justice. For a player that faced double teams and sometimes triple teams in the final three games of the season, the attention Young received opened the game up for others on the line.

The Ohio State defensive line would account for 38 sacks throughout the course of the 2019 season, and the players responsible for 27 of these sacks will not be with the team for the 2020 season. While the task of regrouping looks difficult, the challenge is nothing new for a team that has made developing elite pass rushers a norm.

"When we play well as a defense, all of a sudden guys get these accolades and have an opportunity to go to New York and everything else, but it goes back to the group and that's what the focus is going to be," Ryan Day said March 2 on replacing a player like Young.