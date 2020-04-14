Unanswered Spring Questions: How will the cornerbacks look?
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Spring would have been a time to receive clarification on the state of the Ohio State secondary, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cornerback situation will remain a question a little while longer.
The Buckeyes were one of the best units in the country in defending the pass, allowing the second fewest pass yards in the country and tying Kentucky for the fewest passing touchdowns allowed. Unfortunately for Ohio State, a repeat performance next season will need to come with different personnel, as Jeff Hafley, Jeff Okudah, and Damon Arnette will no longer be in Columbus.
RELATED: Unanswered Spring Questions: Where do the running backs stand?
While 2020 will be a transition for the Ohio State secondary, there is reason to believe that it can maintain a similar level of play. The first bit of news that helped increase Ohio State's chances of repeated success was Shaun Wade's announcement to return for another season.
The other move that was critical was finding a replacement for Hafley, and the Buckeyes decided to go with a familiar face. With the return of Kerry Coombs, the secondary will certainly have enough experience and fire coming from the coaching position.
No matter what, however, there will be a need for players to step up and prove themselves in 2020, a season that may come with far less preparation than what was hoped.
Shaun Wade
It is hard to dissect the state of the Ohio State defensive backs without starting with the most experienced player in the group.
Wade had the opportunity to leave early and enter his name in the NFL Draft, but he decided to return to the Buckeyes with an opportunity to expand his role at cornerback.
With Okudah and Arnette taking snaps at the outside cornerback positions, Wade found his niche on the inside all season. While he had success at the spot, securing four tackles for loss and deflecting seven passes, the 2020 season provides Wade the opportunity to take an elevated role as Ohio State's No. 1 cornerback.
Wade's importance to the 2019 team was evident throughout the season, and when he was ejected from the Fiesta Bowl, the tide swung in favor of Clemson.
"I mean Shaun coming back was huge," Ryan Day said back in the first week of March. "I think Shaun, in my opinion, should be considered the top corner in the country coming back in all of football."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news