COLUMBUS, Ohio - Spring would have been a time to receive clarification on the state of the Ohio State secondary, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cornerback situation will remain a question a little while longer.

The Buckeyes were one of the best units in the country in defending the pass, allowing the second fewest pass yards in the country and tying Kentucky for the fewest passing touchdowns allowed. Unfortunately for Ohio State, a repeat performance next season will need to come with different personnel, as Jeff Hafley, Jeff Okudah, and Damon Arnette will no longer be in Columbus.

While 2020 will be a transition for the Ohio State secondary, there is reason to believe that it can maintain a similar level of play. The first bit of news that helped increase Ohio State's chances of repeated success was Shaun Wade's announcement to return for another season.

The other move that was critical was finding a replacement for Hafley, and the Buckeyes decided to go with a familiar face. With the return of Kerry Coombs, the secondary will certainly have enough experience and fire coming from the coaching position.

No matter what, however, there will be a need for players to step up and prove themselves in 2020, a season that may come with far less preparation than what was hoped.