Tyreke Smith selected by Seattle Seahawks in fifth round of NFL Draft

Tyreke Smith has polished off his Ohio State career with an exclamation point.

The Buckeyes defensive end has been selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, becoming the Buckeyes' fifth total pick and first defensive selection in this year's draft.

Smith joins former teammates in receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave (first round), offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere and tight end Jeremy Ruckert (third round).

The Buckeyes have now had 15 total selections in the last two NFL Drafts. Draft hopefuls Thayer Munford, Haskell Garrett and Master Teague are still waiting to see if their names will be called.



Smith's selection caps an extensive career with the Buckeyes. He signed with Ohio State as a borderline five-star recruit ranked as the No. 34 overall player and No. 3 strongside defensive end in the country in the 2018 class, and he was the second-ranked player in the state out of Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

It was an up-and-down career for Smith, who played in 41 games (17 starts) but did not showcase the fearsome pass rushing expected from a player of his ranking coming out of high school. Some injuries were a detriment that hurt Smith's development, and he was starting to play some of the best football of his career at the end of the 2020 season when he tested positive for COVID-19 which kept him out of the national championship game against Alabama.

Smith returned for his senior season and had his best overall campaign, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors after tying his single-season career high in sacks (three) and tackles-for-loss (five) while adding a career-high 26 tackles.