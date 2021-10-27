Tyreke Smith returns to confident Ohio State defensive line

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tyreke Smith knows that rushing as a defensive end is an artform. It’s not something he can just go out there and do.

It takes time. It takes planning, and that’s when the sacks come.

“When you are going out there and we’re hitting our moves, doing our moves trying to make a difference in the game and we’re not getting there,” Smith said, “you put that work in the whole week and like this second, a millisecond too slow to get the sack, that kind of means something.”

In 2021, Smith’s biggest goal and his biggest message to those new to the Ohio State defensive line is about shaving off those seconds, turning pressures into sacks.

It’s something Smith hadn’t been able to show off recently.

The Cleveland native returned to the field Saturday against Indiana, missing the Akron, Rutgers and Maryland game due to injury. In his return, Smith recorded one of five sacks against the Hoosiers for a defense that, as a whole, recorded 14 tackles-for-loss.

“It meant a lot, but it’s just the beginning,” Smith said. “Coach always says we can get way better than we are and that we are just scratching the surface. I just try and keep that mentality in the front of my head, always trying to look for something better.”