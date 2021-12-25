Tyreke Smith looks for consistency ahead of final Ohio State game
To Tyreke Smith, being invited to play in the 2022 Senior Bowl is a blessing.
It’s the goal of every college football player: getting the attention of NFL scouts and doing enough to play at the next level. It’s something he’s watched seniors do before him: participating in pro days, the NFL Combine, preparing themselves for that leap. Their advice: to take it one day at a time, to focus on what you can do instead of the bigger picture.
“It’s basically an audition, a job interview,” Smith said. “You are just out there preparing for your job interview. I’m going to take it as I’m reaching my goal, I’m closer to reaching my goal, one of my goals in life. Just go out there every day, work as hard as I can to reach it.”
But that’s only part of what he’s focused on during Rose Bowl prep.
Smith wants to leave a good last impression in an Ohio State uniform. It’s not a different pressure than before knowing what’s on the line in April. It’s the same as it always is.
“We’re made for this. This is what we do on an everyday basis,” Smith said. “I feel like it’s just trusting in your preparation, trusting your work and your toolbox and your technique, going out there and playing as hard as you can, just knowing you left it all on the field, going out there with no regrets.”
Smith’s senior season didn’t go as planned.
The senior defensive end missed the Akron, Maryland and Rutgers games, not returning to the defensive line rotation until after the bye week.
Despite only playing 20 snaps in his first game back against Indiana, Smith recorded his first sack of the season, sparking a streak of three games with a sack, ending the season with 16 pressures in five games.
Was it as dominant as he wanted it to be? No.
Was it as consistent as he wanted it to be? No.
But to Smith, it’s a blessing, nonetheless.
“It didn’t go the exact way that I wanted it to go. But I mean I’m thankful for everything,” Smith said. “I’m thankful for the position I’m in. Not a lot of people are in the same position I’m in. I just try to be thankful for what I have and just be grateful, be humble, keep working and keep that mindset.
“I try not to look at the past. I try and focus on the moment and focus where I’m at right now, what I can do to make myself better for the future.”
As he officially heads into that transition period, his goal is to show that consistency and that domination, whether it’s in the pass rush or against the run, showing speed and power off the edge.
And it starts in Pasadena, Calif.
I feel like I have a lot to prove, a lot to show these people,” Smith said. “I’m just going to go out there with a chip on my shoulder, go out there trying to prove what I can.”
With that, Smith takes a step back.
The senior defensive end said he’s been focusing on cherishing the brotherhood he has developed at Ohio State, the brothers he has cultivated over the course of countless summer, fall and winter practices and workouts.
He’s taking it all in. Change is coming but Smith’s trying not to make it too fast.
The senior defensive end’s goal is to leave a good last impression. But it’s not only for the NFL. It’s for the brothers he’s leaving in Columbus.
“I’m not going to be here next year,” Smith said. “I want to make sure that every time I have with them is a good time. We always went out there and played hard together. I love the people I have here, I love the teammates I got here.”