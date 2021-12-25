Tyreke Smith looks for consistency ahead of final Ohio State game

To Tyreke Smith, being invited to play in the 2022 Senior Bowl is a blessing.

It’s the goal of every college football player: getting the attention of NFL scouts and doing enough to play at the next level. It’s something he’s watched seniors do before him: participating in pro days, the NFL Combine, preparing themselves for that leap. Their advice: to take it one day at a time, to focus on what you can do instead of the bigger picture.

“It’s basically an audition, a job interview,” Smith said. “You are just out there preparing for your job interview. I’m going to take it as I’m reaching my goal, I’m closer to reaching my goal, one of my goals in life. Just go out there every day, work as hard as I can to reach it.”

But that’s only part of what he’s focused on during Rose Bowl prep.

Smith wants to leave a good last impression in an Ohio State uniform. It’s not a different pressure than before knowing what’s on the line in April. It’s the same as it always is.

“We’re made for this. This is what we do on an everyday basis,” Smith said. “I feel like it’s just trusting in your preparation, trusting your work and your toolbox and your technique, going out there and playing as hard as you can, just knowing you left it all on the field, going out there with no regrets.”

Smith’s senior season didn’t go as planned.

The senior defensive end missed the Akron, Maryland and Rutgers games, not returning to the defensive line rotation until after the bye week.