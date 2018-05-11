APOPKA, Fla. – Wekiva high school defensive tackle Tyler Davis likes to laugh and joke around when he is not on the football field, but the second things matter, that great personality gets put to the side and it is all business.

Schools have taken notice as Davis sits with close to 30 offers and some of the nation's top programs are all fighting to land the pledge of the three-star DT. Davis checks in at 6-foot-1, 265-pounds and has a tremendous amount of upside at the next level.

Recruiting can drag on for many players but at this point, Davis is enjoying all of the attention.

"I am enjoying it, I am very grateful," Davis said. "I am loving it, taking my time and going with the flow."

Davis had the chance to check out an Ohio State practice over the spring and came away with a strong impression of the Buckeyes and his potential position coach, Larry Johnson.

"They treat me like family, I really love that," Davis said. "They are just very good people."

No visit to Ohio State is complete without a talk with Urban Meyer and that was a highlight for Davis.

"He is great, very down to earth and is a great person," Davis added.

The defensive tackle is not ready to cut down his schools at this point but did mention in addition to Ohio State that Clemson, Florida State and Miami (Fla.) are all showing a lot of love right now. What is it going to take for one school to earn that commitment?

"Just show that they are all-in for me," Davis said. "They are very comfortable with me… they give me the right tools."

Davis says that he has one player in the NFL in particular that he watches closely and would like to pattern his game after.

"I kind of pattern my game after Aaron Donald," Davis said. "I really like watching him, I take some stuff from him."

The Buckeyes should get another chance to see Davis in the near future.

"I am coming back in the summer, in early June," Davis said.

Teams won't have to wait this recruitment out too long, Davis does not want to drag it on beyond his senior season and a decision could come much sooner than that.

"I am planning on making my decision either the end of summer or early fall," Davis said.