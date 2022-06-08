Ty Lockwood sees himself in a similar place to where Jeremy Ruckert once was.

The 2023 Ohio State tight end commit isn’t really a tight end at Independence High School in Thompson’s Station, Tenn., instead used as a mammoth 6-foot-5, 220-pound receiver out wide like the former Ohio State tight end was in high school.

Ohio State tight ends coach Kevin Wilson seems to have Lockwood on the same development plan as Ruckert, one that ended in a third-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

“He went here and worked on that blocking, which is exactly what I have to do,” Lockwood said. “My high school, I don’t do a lot of that. I’m receiving a lot, flexed out. It’s going to be great for me to get here and work on the things I need to work on, get better all around.”

So when Lockwood began his day at Ohio State’s third recruiting camp of the summer, that’s exactly where he started.