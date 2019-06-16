Ohio State's big recruiting weekend has officially produced results as the Buckeyes have landed the commitment of Pickerington (Ohio) Central defensive lineman Ty Hamilton. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound prospect picked the Buckeyes over Penn State and Michigan on Sunday afternoon, cancelling a scheduled visit with the Wolverines for next weekend.

Hamilton was offered in early June and quickly setup an official visit with Ohio State after making an official to Penn State last weekend. Ultimately for Hamilton, having a chance to play for the hometown team while playing for a program and staff that he has great familiarity with was too much to turn down.

"Why not continue the legacy of the Hamilton's?" said Hamilton of his decision.

Hamilton's brother is Ohio State senior defensive tackle Davon Hamilton. It goes almost without saying that his official visit over the weekend went well and cemented things for the Buckeyes.

"The visit was great," he continued. "Just being able to be with the players and seeing things from their point of view. and coach J (Buckeyes' defensive line coach Larry Johnson) showing me my future."

Hamilton also becomes the second defensive lineman from Pickerington to commit to Ohio State this off-season, joining 2021 Pickerington North defensive end Jack Sawyer as future Buckeyes.



