BuckeyeGrove - Twitter Tuesday: Duke's '21 class; UNC's next offer; Jaden Hardy

In this week's Twitter Tuesday, Rivals.com Basketball Analyst Corey Evans examines Duke’s potential 2021 class, predicts the next sophomore to receive a North Carolina offer, discusses the sweepstakes for Malaki Branham and much more.

Take a stab, predict Duke's 2021 class. — J feezy (@OlFeezy321) June 22, 2020

A.J. Griffin (https://rivals.com)

With Blued bloods starting to ramp up their recruiting for the Class of 2022, whos the next player to get an offer from Roy and UNC. Looks like they’re starting to make serious contact with some elite players!! Thanks Corey!! — Orville Tootenbacher (@FLASHBackWade3) June 21, 2020

Jaden Bradley (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

North Carolina does not typically do a lot of look-ahead work for classes that are a year or two down the line. Instead, the Tar Heels tend to focus on what is next. In this case, that's the 2021 class. However, just as we saw with Dontrez Styles, North Carolina will make the top in-state talent a priority. While the Tar Heels will be investing most of its attention to the 2021 class in the coming months, it is only a matter of time before they go all-in on Jaden Bradley. Bradley is not technically a true in-stater as he was born in Rochester, N.Y., and recently announced his intention to transfer to IMG Academy, but he is arguably one of the top guard prospects in the 2022 class. North Carolina covets a lead guard every recruiting cycle and, with his abilities and connections to the state, it would make sense for Bradley to be the next prospect to pick up an offer from the Tar Heels.

Update on Malaki Branham recruitment and teams involve #TwitterTuesday — True~Golden~Eagles 🦅 (@GoldenEagles_MU) June 21, 2020

It is not easy to nail down specifics on the state of Malaki Branham's recruitment. It seems safe to say that Ohio State is in the mix as the Buckeyes are typically very successful with in-state prospects and Branham is from Columbus. Two other regional programs, Louisville and Xavier, are also heavily in the mix. If Branham decides to look outside of his region, Alabama would likely be the spot. The Tide have invested as much attention and interest in Branham as any program, and Alabama was one of the first programs to prioritize him last year. A commitment date has not been set but it would come as a surprise if he does not select Alabama, Louisville, Ohio State or Xavier.

What top tier recruit could commit somewhere other then their supposed clear favorite a la Josh Christopher — 🐅 (@TheButchHaniger) June 21, 2020

That is a great question. It is not very often that a prospect surprises everyone and does not choose the clear favorite like Josh Christopher did earlier in the spring when he committed to Arizona State over Michigan. It is still a bit early to judge with the 2021 class, but there is one prospect that many assume is practically done for Kentucky and that is Jaden Hardy. If Hardy were to select any program but Kentucky, it would be one of the bigger surprises in the 2021 cycle. Whenever the Wildcats offered last year, Hardy was put on commitment watch. However, here we are in June and he remains uncommitted. While he has spoken openly about his affection for Kentucky, there are more than enough layers to his recruitment that could end up pushing him elsewhere. A Detroit native that moved to Las Vegas a few years back, Hardy is down to a final 10. He has been a West Coast priority since he began high school. Mick Cronin has made the city of Las Vegas a priority since his hiring at UCLA, while Arizona consistently is involved for the best in its region. Don’t underestimate Oregon, either, which will enroll his brother, Amauri, as a graduate-transfer in the fall. Texas Tech is now a force on the recruiting trail and Michigan, the home-state program, could receive a visit from him in the fall, too. Add it up and there is enough competition for his services that could pull Hardy away from the Wildcats in the end. I ultimately see the five-star siding with UK, but the door is open for another program to win out.

What was the catalyst behind the Forecast for Isaac McKneely to UVA? — irfannalic12 (@Wahoowa23) June 22, 2020