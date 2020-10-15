COLUMBUS, Ohio –– When Ohio State safety coach Matt Barnes calls redshirt sophomore Marcus Hooker a “true centerfielder,” it’s not just an expression. The Buckeye safety actually played baseball at New Castle High School in Pennsylvania for a couple years, and he’s taken his eye for the ball onto the gridiron in Columbus.

Hooker, the younger brother of NFL safety and former Ohio State All-American Malik Hooker, said Wednesday that he is of a singular mind when it comes to his responsibilities in the back of the Buckeye defense, and it isn’t too different from his days on the diamond.

“We all have a different mindset playing safety, and I feel like mine is getting the ball,” Hooker said. “We want to have huge turnovers and things like that. I know I can tackle and do things of that nature, but I’m trying to be more focused on trying to get the ball anyway I can and put our team in a better position to score on offense.”