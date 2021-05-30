Tuimoloau's uncle weighs in, Rivals100 OL sets up two visits to Ohio State

51 official visitors are slated to make their way to Ohio State next month.

Arguably the most important recruit who will be in town, however, is J.T. Tuimoloau. The 2021 five-star defensive end, who has not signed yet as a result of the unprecedented dead period, will be officially visiting Columbus June 18-20.

In this week’s Skull Session, Joseph Hastings caught up with one of his uncles to talk about Tuimoloau’s interest in Ohio State and where he believes they fit into the mix. Hastings also has an update on a Rivals100 offensive lineman who has locked in two trips to OSU.

Carson MacRae provides a couple of notes on a pair of 2022 defensive linemen slated to visit Ohio State in the coming days as well.

Click HERE for this Sunday edition of Skull Session.