Tuf Borland leading the charge for Ohio State going into senior year

Tuf Borland was part of a revamped group of linebackers in 2019.
Tuf Borland was part of a revamped group of linebackers in 2019.
Braden Moles
Staff Writer
@Braden1013

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Tuf Borland has the chance to do what only one other before him has accomplished at Ohio State: become a three-time team captain.

J.T. Barrett was the other Buckeye to accomplish this feat, and with his impact on the program, it speaks to the respects that Borland's teammates and coaches have for him that he's in position to be named captain for the third time.

Borland has accounted for 181 tackles, 15.5 for a loss, five sacks and an interception in 38 games for Ohio State, and Mickey Marotti said this past Wednesday that Borland is one of the best players he's worked with.

"You need that guy," Marotti said. "You just need him. He's one of most dependable players I've ever been around in 30 years."

