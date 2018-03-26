COLUMBUS, Ohio - After a stellar first year in the Ohio State defense, Tuf Borland has gotten out to a rough start in 2018.

According to head coach Urban Meyer, Borland does have an Achilles injury, but also relayed that trainers do not feel his season is in jeopardy, but gave no indication in terms of a timeline for his return.

Last year, Borland earned 58 total tackles, 3.5 of which for a loss. He also earned one sack and was a constant presence in run defense while on the field.

Borland was the primary middle linebacker for the Buckeyes when Chris Worley was moved back to outside linebacker. With no Worley to take the spot now, it will be up to one of the younger players on the roster to step up if Borland misses a long period of time.

The next likely candidate would be Baron Browning, who is entering his sophomore campaign. Browning played sparingly last season as a true freshman, earning 14 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Beyond Browning, Ohio State also has five-star commitment Teradja Mitchell as a potential contributor at middle linebacker. Although three other linebackers signed with the Buckeyes in the 2018 class, Mitchell is the most likely to find himself manning the middle in the absence of Borland.