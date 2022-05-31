Tuesdays with Gorney: Takeaways from Steve Clarkson QB Retreat

DAVIS CONTINUES TO IMPRESS

It feels like there is a push to move Jadyn Davis off the No. 1 line when it comes to pro-style quarterbacks in the 2024 class, but the Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day standout was as good as anybody - even the 2023 quarterbacks - during Saturday’s workout when the quarterbacks threw way more balls and did more drills. Davis throws a beautiful ball, he can throw on the run, he has a competitive drive and the accuracy was there all weekend. No doubt Davis will be pushed by others - including five-star Julian Sayin and current four-star Dylan Raiola- but Davis had an another excellent showing in Santa Monica.

RAIOLA IS THE REAL DEAL

Dylan Raiola had the longest toss of the day at 72 yards as the 2024 four-star from Chandler, Ariz., has an absolute cannon. But he has control, too, which makes him even more appealing as a five-star candidate. He’s a big, sturdy kid, which makes him even more likely to move up in the rankings. This was our first time getting a complete look at Raiola in person after he transferred from Burleson, Texas, this offseason and we definitely liked what we saw. On the field, he’s competitive and has all the arm talent in the world. Off the field, Raiola is a great kid who quickly made friends with the other quarterbacks. Can you say complete package?

RASHADA COULD PUSH UP THE RANKINGS

I’m finding it harder to believe that there are six better quarterbacks in the 2023 class than Jaden Rashada, who had an impossible turnaround from flying back to Northern California from Gainesville, Fla., only to then shoot down to Los Angeles and start throwing at the Clarkson event. He still looked like one of the best in attendance, especially during a short period Sunday throwing the deep ball. It’s effortless, it’s on time and while everyone talks about the five-stars in this class incessantly Rashada is putting together a compelling argument to move up as well.

VIZZINA HAS IMPRESSIVE WEEKEND

Christopher Vizzina does not do all the national events and he isn't on the 7on7 circuit much, but the Clemson commit had an impressive showing over the weekend and reminds me a little bit of Sam Darnold at the same stage. He has great size, a smooth delivery, can go deep and seems like a quiet kid whose sole focus is producing on the field, moving the ball downfield and getting the job done. A perfect fit for Clemson.

SAYIN IS AS SOLID AS EVER

Off to the side before Sunday’s workout, I asked Steve Clarkson about his thoughts on Julian Sayin and he said, “He looked (Saturday) like he always looks,” which I took to mean excellent, without many flaws and maybe the most precise passer in the high school ranks. The 2024 five-star from Carlsbad, Calif., is technically proficient, almost every ball spins perfectly and gets to its target right where it’s supposed to be. I don’t care much that he only threw 62 yards in the long toss (he didn’t throw much else Sunday), so his five-star ranking holds up and he continues to impress. Summer visits to LSU, Texas and Alabama are coming up.

BRYCE YOUNG STILL THE SAME GUY



One of the nicest aspects of the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat is seeing all these top college quarterbacks come back into town, catching up with them and seeing how their lives are going. Alabama’s Bryce Young, the former five-star quarterback from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, was in Santa Monica all weekend, and he’s the same person he was in high school - gracious, thoughtful and mature, but still a kid at heart. Here was the Heisman Trophy winner and national champion running routes with young kids and laughing it up with them. He was taking pictures with lots of people who asked. Young was always wise beyond his years and more composed than maybe any quarterback I’ve ever covered, and spending five minutes catching up with him was a bright spot from the weekend. Is it crazy to think he’s Russell Wilson 2.0?

