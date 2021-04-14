COLUMBUS, Ohio – Tegra Tshabola has been a cornerstone piece of Ohio State’s 2022 class for quite some time.

Not only was he the second player to verbally pledge to the school in this class, but Tshabola is also their first, and only, offensive lineman commit. With no other offers having been extended to him since he joined forces with the Buckeyes on April 23, 2020, it’s safe to say Tshabola is 100 percent locked in with the program.

Even with this being the case, o-line coach Greg Studrawa is treating the 17th-ranked tackle on Rivals as if he is an uncommitted target. While speaking with the media following the Under Armour All-America Camp in Columbus on Sunday, Tshabola discussed how contact remains strong with Studrawa.

“I’ve been talking with him almost every day,” Tshabola told BuckeyeGrove’s Griffin Strom and other media members. “He’s sending me film to watch. He’s sending me videos, like guys playing all the way at the highest level in the NFL. I take what he has to offer and I try to help improve my game.”