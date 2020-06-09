Prior to committing to the Ohio State Buckeyes in late April, Tegra Tshabola had a multitude of options on the table.

Tshabola, who is likely to wind up in the Rivals100 when those rankings are released, was armed with over a dozen offers in his recruitment. Some of the notable colleges that jumped into the mix included Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and Tennessee.

Even with all of these programs on his radar, it was going to be an uphill battle to lure Tshabola out of the state of Ohio.

The four-star offensive lineman committed to Ryan Day's staff on April 23, and says the coaches have given him no reason to second-guess his decision.

"It started off by me and my parents and my whole family, we kind of created a guideline that the school that I went to had to follow," Tshabola told BuckeyeGrove. "One of the major things was a school that cares about you more than just a player, but as a person. So far, Ohio State has been staying connected with me every week.