INDIANAPOLIS – It was a rainy and blustery day for the latest stop of the Rivals Camp Series from Ben Davis high school but that did not stop Ohio State committed lineman Tegra Tshabola from getting to work, even in an abbreviated camp setting.

How good did the Rivals250 linemen do? He won offensive line MVP and punched his ticket to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta in June, the national camp with the best of the best who participated in the Rivals Camp Series.

Despite being committed to Ohio State for more than a year, Tshabola has not been able to visit the campus in an official or even unofficial capacity as a committed recruit. That comes to an end the first week of June when almost the entire Ohio State recruiting class visits officially.

"(I am looking to) definitely get a picture of what the future is going to look like," Tshabola said. "Definitely looking to get some questions answered. And just have a good time."