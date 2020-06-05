The feeling has been that Troy Stellato was going to choose Clemson for some time now. That belief was confirmed today when Stellato announced for the Tigers. Ohio State will now shift its focus to the remaining receiver targets on the 2021 board.

Ohio State isn't exactly hurting for receivers. While adding Stellato would have been the preferable outcome, his position is icing for the Buckeyes 2021 class at this point. They signed two five-stars Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba and a high four-stars Gee Scott Jr. and Mookie Cooper in the class of 2020, plus they already have two four-star commitments this year in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jayden Ballard.

With two receiver commits already in the fold, and Stellato out of the picture (for now) it's likely that Ohio State will only take one more receiver in this class. The Buckeyes would have taken four if the right situation presented itself and that situation was adding Stellato and the number one receiver in the nation Emeka Egbuka.