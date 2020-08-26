BuckeyeGrove - Trouble with bubbles? Holtmann weighs in on challenges of bubble sites

Trouble with bubbles? Holtmann weighs in on challenges of bubble sites
Chris Holtmann spoke to CJ Walker over the phone this past week, giving his senior point guard a rundown of different scenarios in which the coming college basketball season might play out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Walker quickly cut the Buckeye basketball coach off to interject.
“Coach, I don’t care. I just want to play, Coach, I just want to play,” Walker told Holtmann, according to his interview with 97.1 The Fan on Thursday.
Figuring out exactly how to do that is the predominant ongoing challenge for the Big Ten and NCAA, but as evidenced by a slew of successful restarts in professional sports, the safest way to approach returning to college basketball might be the bubble method.
If you ask Holtmann, though, the bubble approach is not the be-all-end-all for season salvation.
“I think the bubble has merit, I think it’s possible. There are some challenges to it,” Holtmann said.
One of the primary challenges when it constructing a bubble setup for college athletes is that their scholastic obligations rule out the possibility of keeping them sequestered from the outside world for extended periods of times.
On Aug. 13, NCAA president Mark Emmert said the association is willing to invest in the resources required for a bubble during spring sport championships, including the NCAA basketball tournament, but that leaves in question how a regular season should be approached.
Holtmann said clear parameters would need to be put in place, and the bubble periods could not be as long as they have been in professional sports leagues.
“If it’s gonna be a bubble, you’re gonna have to really define what that looks like, and does that mean you’ve gotta quarantine everybody for a certain number of days –– 10 to 14 days –– and is that even doable? It’s maybe only doable if you have online classes,” Holtmann said.
ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported Aug. 13 that Houston event operator Rhossi Carron sent a proposal to at least 50 college basketball teams that details plans for a 20-team bubble to accommodate a three-week nonconference schedule in December.
"Can college kids bubble for three months? Probably not. But I think they can do it for three weeks," Carron told ESPN.
Such a plan might present a starting point for the season, especially given that many teams typically begin with some sort of preseason tournament during which players would be out of class regardless of the virus.
“There are some challenges with the bubble for college players. Having said that, I think there have been a lot of ideas that have been tossed around the idea of some of these preseason tournaments; Maui, Battle 4 Atlantis, all of those either in one big bubble or in separate bubbles all over the country,” Holtmann said.
Ohio State had been slated to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas from Nov. 25-27. Included in the original slate were teams like Duke, West Virginia, Wichita State, Creighton, Memphis and more.
It’s unclear how far the season start date may be pushed back, but Holtmann said Big Ten coaches have discussed a post-Thanksgiving return, if possible.
As for the bubbles, Holtmann said he and his peers are supportive of the idea, just don’t expect the final product to resemble those used by pro sports all that closely.
“I think all of us as coaches would be in favor of it, but it wouldn’t be what the NBA –– or I think the NHL had a bubble –– it probably wouldn’t look exactly like that,” Holtmann said. “It couldn’t, probably.”