BuckeyeGrove - Trouble with bubbles? Holtmann weighs in on challenges of bubble sites

Chris Holtmann spoke to CJ Walker over the phone this past week, giving his senior point guard a rundown of different scenarios in which the coming college basketball season might play out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Walker quickly cut the Buckeye basketball coach off to interject.

“Coach, I don’t care. I just want to play, Coach, I just want to play,” Walker told Holtmann, according to his interview with 97.1 The Fan on Thursday.

Figuring out exactly how to do that is the predominant ongoing challenge for the Big Ten and NCAA, but as evidenced by a slew of successful restarts in professional sports, the safest way to approach returning to college basketball might be the bubble method.

If you ask Holtmann, though, the bubble approach is not the be-all-end-all for season salvation.

“I think the bubble has merit, I think it’s possible. There are some challenges to it,” Holtmann said.

One of the primary challenges when it constructing a bubble setup for college athletes is that their scholastic obligations rule out the possibility of keeping them sequestered from the outside world for extended periods of times.

On Aug. 13, NCAA president Mark Emmert said the association is willing to invest in the resources required for a bubble during spring sport championships, including the NCAA basketball tournament, but that leaves in question how a regular season should be approached.