BuckeyeGrove - Trio of Buckeye lineman land on Outland Trophy watch list

Three starters from the Ohio State offensive line returned for a fourth year in Columbus, Ohio, following the end of the 2019 season, and each of them will begin 2020 in contention for at least one national honor.

Redshirt junior center Josh Myers, redshirt junior guard Wyatt Davis and senior tackle Thayer Munford were each named preseason watch list candidates for the Outland Trophy Tuesday, an award given to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman.

All three found a home on both the coaches and media All-Big Ten teams this past year, as Myers was selected to the third and second teams, respectively by each voting panel. Davis was and Munford were each second-team selections by the conference’s coaches, but Davis earned first-team honors from the media.

Davis was also named an All-American for his efforts in a first full year as starter last year, and the Big Ten named him to its All-Decade team this summer.

It may be tough sledding for any of the three to win the award in 2020 though, as last year’s winner Penei Sewell returns for another season at Oregon.

Four Buckeyes have taken home the Outland Trophy since its inception in 1946, but none since Orlando Pace won the award in 1996. Before pace, Jim Parker won the trophy in 1956, and Jim Stillwagon and John Hicks followed suit in 1970 and ’73.