The Buckeyes entered the 2020 season with two capable running backs with no clear vision as to who would run as the bell cow after the departure of single-season rushing leader J.K. Dobbins.

So No. 3 Ohio State ran by committee, and the picture painted a month ago has changed into a different-looking one after a record-breaking performance in the Big Ten Championship game.

“You had two guys who had similar running styles but were both coming off injuries and finding their way,” head coach Ryan Day said Thursday. “When you don’t have as many games to get your rhythm of what you’re doing in the run game, it takes time. When you’re splitting carries, it’s even harder.

“I think both of them, in a short season for us, have found that rhythm a little bit.”

