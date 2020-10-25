Just like his ridiculous cuts on the football field, TreVeyon Henderson saw his recruitment take a quick turn during the spring.

What was once supposed to be an offseason filled with trips, slicing his list down to five or six finalists and then committing in the summer changed course dramatically in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



Instead of waiting things out to see if he can get on campuses following the dead period, however, Henderson knew where he wanted to spend his college career. On March 27, the Hopewell, Virginia, native committed to Ohio State without ever having visited the school.

For the first time since he announced his decision, Henderson finally had the opportunity to venture up to Columbus this weekend.