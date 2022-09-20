COLUMBUS -- The walking boot on TreVeyon Henderson made it clear there was an injury.

Ohio State just isn't expecting it to linger for long.

The Buckeyes only had the starting running back available for one drive on Saturday in the blowout win over Toledo that closed out the nonconference slate, and he spent the rest of it in sneakers after a visit to the locker room with the training staff. But with the start of Big Ten play looming this weekend against Wisconsin, there doesn't appear to be any major concern from the program that the sophomore will miss the primetime showdown.

"Just a short-term thing," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said on Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. "We're expecting to have him for Saturday."

The Buckeyes didn't miss a beat without Henderson against Toledo, rolling up 77 points while getting productive outings from backup tailbacks Miyan Williams and Dallan Hayden in his place.

Both of those guys have proven they are capable of keeping the Ohio State offense on track, and Hayden in particular has helped answer the depth question the backfield was facing after Evan Pryor was lost for the season in training camp. The hard-changing style of Williams has also made him a key cog in the attack, and he's previously shown that he's capable of handing the first-team role for an extended period if needed.

For now, though, Ohio State isn't expecting to have to do any shuffling with the lineup. And it also anticipates having the guy at the top ready even with TreVeyon Henderson perhaps not all the way back to full speed quite yet.