TreVeyon Henderson raises medical concerns after concussion comments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — TreVeyon Henderson played in all 13 games for Ohio State last season, leading the team with 1,248 rushing yards, breaking the Buckeyes’ freshman record for most touchdowns in a single-season with 19. But Henderson’s season didn’t come without its share of adversity. “I had a concussion, played through that. I played through a concussion,” Henderson said Thursday. “During the game, I still had the side effects of it. I don’t think I want to talk about the side effects I went through during the game, but I played through a concussion. “I didn’t really know at first, but I knew. I played through. As long as I can run, I can play through whatever, and keep myself safe at the same time.”

Henderson said, after being removed from a game he did not want to name that he passed every test the team physicians had for him. “They asked me. I told them what was up, but I was good. I was straight though,” Henderson said. “There was nothing I could really do. Just the side effects during the game when I got hit and stuff. “You guys kept seeing me come out of the game, I had side effects. They said sit down for a little bit, but I was straight with them.” After Thursday’s media availability, Henderson released this statement: “I want to clear up what I said during today’s interviews: I didn’t play through a concussion at anytime last year. I did sustain one during a game, left & did not return. I was cleared to play by our team doctors every time I played the rest of the season.”

