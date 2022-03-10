TreVeyon Henderson raises medical concerns after concussion comments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — TreVeyon Henderson played in all 13 games for Ohio State last season, leading the team with 1,248 rushing yards, breaking the Buckeyes’ freshman record for most touchdowns in a single-season with 19.
But Henderson’s season didn’t come without its share of adversity.
“I had a concussion, played through that. I played through a concussion,” Henderson said Thursday. “During the game, I still had the side effects of it. I don’t think I want to talk about the side effects I went through during the game, but I played through a concussion.
“I didn’t really know at first, but I knew. I played through. As long as I can run, I can play through whatever, and keep myself safe at the same time.”
Henderson said, after being removed from a game he did not want to name that he passed every test the team physicians had for him.
“They asked me. I told them what was up, but I was good. I was straight though,” Henderson said. “There was nothing I could really do. Just the side effects during the game when I got hit and stuff.
“You guys kept seeing me come out of the game, I had side effects. They said sit down for a little bit, but I was straight with them.”
After Thursday’s media availability, Henderson released this statement:
“I want to clear up what I said during today’s interviews: I didn’t play through a concussion at anytime last year. I did sustain one during a game, left & did not return. I was cleared to play by our team doctors every time I played the rest of the season.”
According to Ohio State’s concussion protocol, “any student athlete that experiences concussion-like symptoms will be withdrawn from practice/competition and will be evaluated by the AT and/or team physician. Under no circumstance should a student-athlete return to participation on the same calendar day if concussion is confirmed.”
The protocol continues that a sport concussion assessment tool will be given, stating that any athlete with a suspected concussion should be removed from play, medically assessed and monitored for deterioration. No athlete diagnosed with concussion should be returned to play on the day of injury.”
If deemed back to baseline by an Ohio State team physician, the protocol stats that the student-athlete initiates a supervised return-to-play progression starting with light aerobic exercise without resistance training, sport-specific exercise and activity without head impact, non-contact practice with progressive resistance training, unrestricted training and then a return to competition.
One carry into Ohio State’s game against Indiana Oct. 23, Henderson was removed from the game and seen on the sideline without his helmet after his first carry on the Buckeyes’ first drive.
The freshman running back returned to the game on Ohio State’s next offensive drive, finishing the game with 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, adding a 14-yard touchdown reception.
Henderson’s final play of the game against Indiana was a 6-yard touchdown run with 5:45 to go in the first half with Ohio State leading 37-7.
Scarlet and Gray Report reached out to Ohio State for comment. A team spokesman pointed out that Henderson had already retracted his original comments.