TreVeyon Henderson named Doak Walker Award semifinalist

COLUMBUS, Ohio — TreVeyon Henderson is listed as one of the 10 best running backs in college football.

The Ohio State freshman was named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2021 Doak Walker Award, given to the top running back in college football.

Henderson is the only candidate that's a freshman and one of two members from the Big Ten, along with Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, who Ohio State will face Saturday.

This season, Henderson is the fourth freshman in Ohio State history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season, adding 17 total touchdowns: one away from breaking Maurice Clarett's freshman record.

Henderson is averaging 7.3 yards per carry and 13.9 yards per reception.

Here's the full list of nominees:

Tyler Allgeier BYU

Tyler Badie Missouri

Breece Hall Iowa State

TreVeyon Henderson Ohio State

Sincere McCormick UTSA

Bijan Robinson Texas

Abram Smith Baylor

Sean Tucker Syracuse

Deuce Vaughn Kansas State

Kenneth Walker III Michigan State