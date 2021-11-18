TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams put stamp on Ohio State's run game
COLUMBUS, Ohio. — Against Purdue, Ohio State’s running game was on full display with the speed of TreVeyon Henderson and the power of Miyan Williams.
As the duo boasts very different skill sets, they’ve opened up opportunities to attack defenses in multiple ways through the ground game. With attention to his talented pair of running backs, head coach Ryan Day said their differing playing styles help give the Buckeyes more versatility at that position.
“I think TreVeyon has his skill set. I think Miyan has really good vision, he’s strong, he’s powerful,” Day said. “Both are really good backs and they do complement each other.”
Henderson — a true freshman — has gotten a majority of the attention in the backfield thus far this season while also building a case to contend for the Heisman Trophy.
Through 10 games, the Hopewell, Virginia, native is one of two Big Ten running backs to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark, trailing Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, who has tallied 1,473 yards. In terms of the national landscape, Henderson is one of two 1,000-yard rushers to average more than seven yards per carry.
On only has 141 carries on the season, Henderson has found the end zone 14 times on the ground — second only to Walker. Adding in his prowess in the receiving game, Henderson has recorded 17 touchdowns this season, one away from Maurice Clarett’s single-season freshman record set in 2002.
“TreVeyon is probably a little bit more of a home-run hitter,” Day said.
With that home-run ability, Henderson ranks second in carries of 40- and 50-or-more yards with six and four, respectively.
While Henderson uses his speed and agility to terrorize defenses, Williams attacks through his power and size.
Against the Boilermakers, Williams plowed through Purdue’s defense to the tune of 117 yards on 14 carries.
Williams only carried the ball 12 times in the three weeks prior to the Purdue game and was inactive against Rutgers and Maryland before the Buckeyes went into their bye week. As his season was derailed by injury and a potential drop down the depth chart behind Master Teague III, Williams said this season has not gone as expected.
“I wouldn’t necessarily change anything, I would just try to stay healthy,” Williams said. “That’s what I’ve been doing, trying to stay as healthy as I can.”
With attention to Williams’ style of play, Day pointed to a tenacity behind the way Williams carries the ball.
“I think you saw him finish some runs off where he was turning those runs for more than they were and running on contact,” Day said. “He’s built low to the ground so he’s strong when he runs.”
As the two largely split snaps against the Boilermakers, a trend that may have formed due to the injury history of Teague — who has been held out of three of the last four games — the difference in play styles provides a unique task for any opposing defense.
Although the pair gives the Buckeyes a level of versatility in the run game when they split snaps, there is also the looming threat of running backs getting knocked off rhythm by the varying volume of carries.
Williams mentioned that he prefers to be able to build up momentum in the run game, similarly to how he was utilized against Purdue.
“Just get me in the rhythm and just keep going,” Williams said.
Despite this, Williams emphasized how dangerous the pairing can be due to their diverse play styles.
“You never know what you’ll get out of either one of us,” Williams said. “It’s good for us, but bad for them.”