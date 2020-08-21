BuckeyeGrove - Transparency is what Big Ten parents want

Rosemont, Illinois -- It was abundantly clear from their statements what the Big Ten parents wanted at their rally at the Big Ten Conference headquarters on Aug. 21.

Transparency.

“We, as parents, wanna have transparency of what’s going on, and we should because those are our kids,” Randy Wade said. “Or does Kevin Warren think when they go to school, they’re grown, and we don’t matter anymore?"

Parents of student-athletes within the Big Ten rallied in search of more answers to their questions regarding the decision to postpone the fall athletics season. Jay Kallenberger, father of Iowa junior offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger, attended the rally because he believes the line of communication between Big Ten leaders and the universities has been inefficient.

“To tag onto what Randy was talking about, really what we want is transparency, " Jay Kallenberger said. "Everything was done without anybody being in the know and that goes more so for all of our sons. The decisions that were made have not really been communicated to them.”

Commissioner Kevin Warren released an open letter on Aug. 19, but Jay Kallenberger does not believe it gave them what they needed.

“The letter that the commissioner put out, in our minds, left more questions than it gave answers,” Jay Kallenberger said. “So when we talk about transparency, was there a vote or wasn’t there a vote? We’ve all seen the quotes out now.”

A lot of focus has been placed on the result of the vote among the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors - if there was one.

Because of the lack of explicit and detailed answers, Randy Wade believes he has to start at the top of the responsibility ladder. Perhaps if parents and athletes were given the information they seek, the figureheads at the top of the Big Ten chain would not be the target of their cries.

“If we got transparency and know who said no, who said yes, maybe we should be protesting on our own campuses,” Randy Wade said. “But we didn’t know that. We don’t know, because people say we did vote, we didn’t vote. We just need to know.”

So what exactly is the parents’ idea of transparency? Jay Kallenberger doesn’t want the student-athletes to move forward with the hands they were given with no explanation.

“Transparency means they talk you through the process,” Jay Kallenberger said. “Don’t put people in the dark. Let us know exactly what the thought process as we’re going into it. Listen, nobody is going to argue that this isn’t a real virus, we all get that. We all understand, but why is it we could go from having a schedule put out to six days later a hard shutdown.”