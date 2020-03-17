The Transfer Portal has changed the landscape of college football. So at Rivals we bring you the Transfer Tracker, where we analyze players entering the portal and rate them on what kind of impact they could make at their new home. Next up in the tracker: Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon.

TRANSFER TRACKER CENTRAL

***** CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State *****

AS A RECRUIT

Sermon had his share of early offers and most assumed he was going to end up staying close to home in the SEC at either Tennessee or Georgia. But some injury concerns scared schools away and instead he ended up choosing Oklahoma over Oregon and others during the spring of his junior year.



CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

AT OKLAHOMA

Sermon stepped right into the lineup after arriving in Norman, rushing for 744 yards and five touchdowns. His workload increased in 2018 and he led the team in rushing touchdowns with 13 while also rushing for a career-high 947 yards. He took a step back in 2019 as his carries were limited and he ran for just 385 yards on 54 carries before suffering a season-ending injury in November.

Sermon announced plans to transfer for his final year of eligibility over the weekend. As a graduate transfer he will be eligible to play this fall at his next school.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS

Sermon isn't expected to remain on the market for long as all signs appear to have him headed for Ohio State. Because of his production and ability he should be a popular name but with the hole at running back in Columbus the match makes sense.

FARRELL'S TAKE

"Sermon had good size out of high school but was also very good in space and catching the ball which is why he was rated so highly. He had a good start to his career at Oklahoma and showed he can be an impact Power Five runner and whoever lands him will get an instant impact player. He’s one of the better transfer running backs to hit the portal." – National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell Impact Rating: 9.1 out of 10

IMPACT METER