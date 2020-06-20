BuckeyeGrove - Transfer talk: How increased player mobility has impacted Buckeye football

The players Ohio State has landed through the transfer portal in the past two seasons haven’t just been the cherry on top of an already stacked roster.

In the case of Justin Fields, Jonah Jackson and Trey Sermon, the Buckeyes have picked up essential pieces that were desperately needed to strengthen shallow position groups and become driving forces toward a championship cause.

Transfer mobility has increased in the sport as players continue to take control of their own destiny, which means the Buckeyes are far from finished adding (or losing) potential stars and vital cogs as the years carry on.

But even before Fields’ monumental move to the program, Ohio State has had plenty of experience with transfers, if on a slightly smaller scale. Here are some notable transfer situations the program has encountered over the years.