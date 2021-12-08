Transfer portal add wrinkle to Ohio State's recruiting philosophy

Ryan Day didn’t watch Michigan play in the Big Ten Championship, the spot he expected Ohio State to be in at this time in 2021. The Buckeyes head coach didn’t even watch Utah in the Pac-12 Championship, beginning his game plan for the Rose Bowl.

Instead Day was taking advantage of the extra recruiting time, taking the road with his coaching staff, making personal visits to homes and schools to secure the 2022 class, while also getting a head start on the 2023 class and beyond.

It wasn’t what Day wanted to be doing. It wasn’t the message he wanted to be spreading to recruits. It seems as though he would have rather had Ohio State’s play in Indianapolis explain it for itself.

But as he talked to recruits leading up to signing day, even with a loss to Michigan on his resume, Day said it didn’t change their responses to the Ohio State football program.

“They know what this is all about, they know about our culture, they understand what a great program we have and they love it. They love everything about it,” Day said. “There are teams across the country that will win and lose games and kind of move on. When you lose a game like that at Ohio State, it hurts for a while. They want to play for a program where games like that matter. They are playing for everything, the consequences are high. It’s just the way that it is at Ohio State. They recognize that, they understand that. That’s one of the biggest things that attracts these guys to come and be a Buckeye.”

To Day, this is the recruiting process: the in-person relationship building, talking face-to-face about what their role would be, what their development process would look like with the Buckeyes.

With that approach at the forefront, Day’s flabbergasted by what’s happening in the transfer portal right now.

As of Tuesday, 2,856 players were in the transfer portal, including 884 players from the FBS, according to Tracking Football.

Ohio State itself has been affected. In one week, the Buckeyes lost three scholarship players to the portal: redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III, freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers and sophomore safety Craig Young.

As the offseason began, Ohio State was connected with some high-profile transfers, whether it was former LSU cornerback Elias Ricks or former Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner, who is scheduled to visit Columbus this weekend.

But both are not sure things to wear a Buckeye uniform.

Ricks is reportedly out of the running to join Ohio State, while Stogner, who's scheduled a visit, has ties to former Oklahoma assistant head coach and tight ends coach and current South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, and also has a visit scheduled at Iowa State.

Ohio State offensive line coach Greg Studrawa also visited former two-star offensive tackle and FIU transfer Miles Frazier, who, as a 12-game starter for the Panthers this season, is a hot commodity on the transfer market right now.