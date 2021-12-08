Transfer portal add wrinkle to Ohio State's recruiting philosophy
Ryan Day didn’t watch Michigan play in the Big Ten Championship, the spot he expected Ohio State to be in at this time in 2021. The Buckeyes head coach didn’t even watch Utah in the Pac-12 Championship, beginning his game plan for the Rose Bowl.
Instead Day was taking advantage of the extra recruiting time, taking the road with his coaching staff, making personal visits to homes and schools to secure the 2022 class, while also getting a head start on the 2023 class and beyond.
It wasn’t what Day wanted to be doing. It wasn’t the message he wanted to be spreading to recruits. It seems as though he would have rather had Ohio State’s play in Indianapolis explain it for itself.
But as he talked to recruits leading up to signing day, even with a loss to Michigan on his resume, Day said it didn’t change their responses to the Ohio State football program.
“They know what this is all about, they know about our culture, they understand what a great program we have and they love it. They love everything about it,” Day said. “There are teams across the country that will win and lose games and kind of move on. When you lose a game like that at Ohio State, it hurts for a while. They want to play for a program where games like that matter. They are playing for everything, the consequences are high. It’s just the way that it is at Ohio State. They recognize that, they understand that. That’s one of the biggest things that attracts these guys to come and be a Buckeye.”
To Day, this is the recruiting process: the in-person relationship building, talking face-to-face about what their role would be, what their development process would look like with the Buckeyes.
With that approach at the forefront, Day’s flabbergasted by what’s happening in the transfer portal right now.
As of Tuesday, 2,856 players were in the transfer portal, including 884 players from the FBS, according to Tracking Football.
Ohio State itself has been affected. In one week, the Buckeyes lost three scholarship players to the portal: redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III, freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers and sophomore safety Craig Young.
As the offseason began, Ohio State was connected with some high-profile transfers, whether it was former LSU cornerback Elias Ricks or former Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner, who is scheduled to visit Columbus this weekend.
But both are not sure things to wear a Buckeye uniform.
Ricks is reportedly out of the running to join Ohio State, while Stogner, who's scheduled a visit, has ties to former Oklahoma assistant head coach and tight ends coach and current South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, and also has a visit scheduled at Iowa State.
Ohio State offensive line coach Greg Studrawa also visited former two-star offensive tackle and FIU transfer Miles Frazier, who, as a 12-game starter for the Panthers this season, is a hot commodity on the transfer market right now.
Day made it clear that he would much rather develop depth with high school recruits than with patching in transfers when necessary.
“You have to take the dynamics of your team into consideration. We’re doing that, and we’re not going to be flippant about those decisions,” Day said. “I think your team and the chemistry of your team is something that we really have to be on top of because all it takes is a couple guys and then you can get yourself out of whack because when we recruit young men, we bring them into development. We talk to them about what it’s going to be like when they get here and what will make them very good players. Bringing guys in will kind of upset that, and we don’t want to do that unless we need to.”
It’s something Ohio State has needed to do before, and has worked out in its favor with players like running back Trey Sermon, offensive guard Jonah Jackson, quarterback Justin Fields and kicker Noah Ruggles. Ahead of last season, the Buckeyes were also in on trying to secure linebacker Henry To’oto’o, who eventually picked Alabama, before filling the spot with USC linebacker transfer Palaie Gaoteote IV.
The transfer portal, Day said, is not something Ohio State will count on, but it’s something that the Buckeyes will use when it needs to, evaluating the players available and seeing where things shake out.
The head coach made clear that it's easier to bring transfers in who Ohio State previously had a relationship with, who initially decided to go in another direction.
Day said that Ohio State is continuing to look and see if there’s a position that makes sense to add some depth in through the portal, singling out the linebacker room, a room, he said, the Buckeyes were thin at this year and thin at moving forward.
Ohio State also has only three scholarship quarterbacks set for 2022 in C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord and 2022 four-star Devin Brown, after he signs. The head coach said he’d like to have four scholarship quarterbacks if possible, but has seen the Buckeyes survive with less, like in 2018 with Dwayne Haskins and in 2019 with Fields.
The transfer portal is not something that’s going away. To Day, it’s just changed the continuing volatile landscape of college football as a whole; the balancing act of roster management, recruiting and the portal.
Moving forward, it’s something Day and the Ohio State coaching staff is going to have to navigate through.
“When you look at the numbers statistically of people going into the portal, going to other schools, it’s significant. So we have to adapt,” Day said. “We keep identifying and evaluating, figuring out what’s best for us.”
But it doesn’t change the Buckeyes’ recruiting philosophy, one that is nearing its conclusion in 2022 — leading to a class that is ranked No. 5 in college football and No. 1 in the Big Ten — and one that is just starting to ramp up in 2023.
“The guys we’re recruiting now, they feel really strong about Ohio State,” Day said. “I think they feel that this is where they want to be for a lot of reasons. I feel really good about our class right now.
“We’re still looking at a few more guys and see if there’s some guys we can add to it and kind of go from there. In January, that’s more on the 2023 class. That’s where the focus goes there as we make that transition.”