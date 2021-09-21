Transfer guards, depth to fill Ohio State veteran backcourt

“He’s been an everyday guy in these workouts. He has brought a competitiveness and a defensive approach that I think we need,” Holtmann said. “We all know his ball-hawking is tremendous. And he competes, he really competes on that end.”

Focusing on Wheeler, Holtmann pointed to his prowess on the defensive side of the ball as something that was a primary factor of bringing Columbus.

Wheeler and Russell share similarities to the former starters: Wheeler, a more defensive-focused, pass-first point guard like Walker and Russell, a bucket-getter like Washington.

“As the season went on, we thought we could definitely lose Duane and we knew C.J. was going to be moving on,” Holtmann said. “We needed some veteran guys.”

While Washington and Walker have begun their professional pursuits, new pieces will need to rise to the occasion to help make the transition period seamless. Head coach Chris Holtmann pointed to the transfer duo of Jamari Wheeler and Cedric Russell as quick replacements for the former starters.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following a season in which veteran guards C.J. Walker and Duane Washington Jr. held down Ohio State’s backcourt, the Buckeyes will turn to several transfers and youth to fill the void at guard.

Wheeler led the Big Ten in steals per game in each of the last two seasons at Penn State, en route to appearances on the 2019-20 and 2020-21 Big Ten All-Defensive Teams. On the offensive side of the ball, the Live Oak, Florida native boasted career-highs in scoring and assists last season — averaging 6.8 points and 3.8 assists per game in 2020-21.

While Wheeler takes up the role left by Walker, Russell has the opportunity to take over a major scoring role left behind by Washington.

The former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun finished third in the Sun Belt in scoring last season, putting up 17.2 points per game. Russell is an adept shooter from beyond the arc, where he shot 40% last season on 7.3 attempts per game.

Although Russell brings a similar offensive prowess as Washington, Holtmann said he was not a reactionary replacement for the now-Indiana Pacer.

“He’s got a real ability to make shots. He’s proven that throughout his career,” Holtmann said. “We needed another guard, so we’ll see, but I’m excited.”

Although Ohio State’s newcomers bring a lot of experience to the table, Holtmann also has plenty of young talent on the roster to dip into.

Freshman guard Meechie Johnson — who played in 17 games for the Buckeyes last season as a 17-year-old early enrollee — is primed to take over an increased role this season.

Joining the Buckeyes in December 2020, Johnson averaged 1.2 points per game on 39% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.

Although Johnson is likely to see expanded minutes this year, the Cleveland native has dealt with a nagging lower leg injury throughout the offseason but is expected to be cleared for preseason practices.

Holtmann expressed excitement for Johnson’s potential jump this year, pointing to the work he put in during the summer months.

“I think last year really helped Meechie. He’s had a good summer,” Holtmann said. “I’m excited about what this year can be for him.”

Sophomore guard Eugene Brown III is another viable option in the backcourt.

The 6-foot-6 wing saw playing time in 29 games in his freshman season, putting up 1.2 points per game. Brown struggled from the field, however, shooting just 35% from the field and 28% from three.

While Johnson and Brown still have much development to undergo, the Buckeyes also have a veteran option in Jimmy Sotos.

Sotos played in 12 games last season before being sidelined with a right shoulder separation, which he sustained against Rutgers Jan. 9. The 6-foot-3 senior averaged 1.7 points per game in his limited time last season.

As the Buckeyes look ahead to beginning preseason camp with a new-look backcourt, Holtmann was ecstatic with how his team tackled the summer months but said they’ll need to keep it up during camp.

“I think guys have really gotten better every year they’ve been here and a big part of that, we believe, is the development in the summer,” Holtmann said. “The summer has been really important in just specific skill development.”



