Tracking future Buckeyes: Sept. 1, 2021

The high school football season is now in full swing and a majority of Ohio State's commitments are in action on the gridiron. ScarletandGrayReport.com takes a snapshot of the results and stats from games featuring future Buckeyes from this past weekend.

Cherry Creek opened its season with a 42-0 win over Doherty.

Lambert defeated Lassiter 54-21 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Antwi had a 61-yard touchdown catch in Lambert's 28-3 week one win over Centennial.

Little Elm grabbed a big season-opening win, defeating L.D. Bell 56-10. Little Elm's defense held L.D. Bell to just 180 total yards of offense. According to his highlights, Brooks recorded a sack in the win.

Christian Brothers crushed Sheffield 59-0 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

St. Rita suffered a 16-9 loss to Mt. Carmel to open their 2021 campaign. Brown left the game on St. Rita's first series with an apparent knee injury and did not return.

Chaminade Madonna improved to 2-0 on the season with a 30-13 victory over Western.

Armwood defeated Chamberlain 35-6 in their season opener. According to his highlights, Stokes had a couple of tackles in the victory.

Lake Travis scored a big 40-28 win over Arlington Martin to open their season. Burton hauled in a 41-yard touchdown pass in his team's victorious effort.

Allatoona's game against Langston Hughes was canceled in the second quarter due to lightning and storms. They are currently 0-1 on the season after suffering a week one loss to Harrison, 25-17.

Marysville opened their season by blanking Lancaster 24-0.

After a week one 16-7 loss to Fairmont, Archbishop Alter bounced back with a 49-0 trouncing of Thurgood Marshall over the weekend. According to his highlights, Hicks tallied three tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack to go along with a 25-yard reception.

After opening the season with a 31-14 loss to St. Xavier, Lakota West got in the win column this past weekend with a dominant 45-7 conquer of West Clermont.

In the 45-7 win, Brown helped Lakota West's defense hold West Clermont to just 141 yards of total offense.