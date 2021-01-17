BuckeyeGrove - Towns gives update on health, progression over season

Seth Towns still has a long way to go. After a well-documented series of knee cartilage injuries, the Harvard transfer first appeared for Ohio State on Dec. 19, playing two minutes in the first half against UCLA. He has played in every game since, but his playing time (and production level) has been wildly inconsistent. Towns has scored in double figures three times in eight games. He has also played less than 10 minutes five times. According to the well-versed graduate student, it’s all a part of the process. “Obviously, some games are better than others, and it’ll be a roller coaster of a season for our team and for me individually,” Towns said on Saturday. “Just trying to stay as locked in as possible, preparing so I can be as healthy as possible during the game, and then coming in and performing.”

Seth Towns at Ohio State Date Opponent MIN Scoring 12/19 UCLA 2 0 points, 0/1 FG

12/23 Rutgers 6 4 points, 2/3 FG

12/26 Northwestern 17 11 points, 4/5 FG

12/30 Nebraska 15 11 points, 2/5 FG

1/3 Minnesota 3 1 point, 0/3 FG

1/9 Rutgers 9 3 points, 1/2 FG

1/13 Northwestern 3 0 points, 0/1 FG

1/16 Illinois 15 11 points, 4/6 FG



Against No. 14 Illinois on Saturday, Towns was at his best, scoring 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting off the bench and making one of the most important plays in the game. With ten minutes remaining and Ohio State clinging to a shrinking lead, the forward air-balled an open 3-pointer. Instead of sulking, he sprinted back, stole a pass in the paint, and went the length of the court for a layup that extended the Buckeyes' lead to 13.

These are the things that Towns can do at full health-- the things he did as a sophomore at Harvard, when he averaged 16 points per game and took home Ivy League Player of the Year. Since that season, everything has been up in the air for the Columbus native. He’s still searching for that consistent answer to his still-present physical woes. “I’m not sure I could give a real percentage, because it is really up and down, especially as the season progresses and we play as many games as we’re playing,” Towns said. “Again, I’m trying to take this process day-by-day.” Though that effectiveness comes and goes in waves, Towns knows he still has room to become the elite scorer he once was. After struggling to get back on the court for nearly three years, things are becoming clearer.

.@OhioStateHoops is distributing 𝐛𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 on the road. 😮



Seth Towns hits from deep, and the Buckeyes are 7-9 from 3: pic.twitter.com/29zxXudyiF — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 16, 2021