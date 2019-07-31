Since flipping his commitment from Penn State to Ohio State in early June, Warren (Mich.) De La Salle offensive tackle Grant Toutant has certainly not been a stranger in Columbus. Toutant made his official visit the weekend of June 23rd and was back on campus this past weekend for another unofficial visit.

The latest visit was an opportunity for Toutant's family to get more familiar with things at Ohio State. His siblings had not yet been to campus and were able to accompany him over the weekend.

"This visit was nothing new really," said Toutant. "My family went and looked at everything while I hung out with coach Stud."

Toutant got down to business on his visit, taking a look at his game as he prepares for his senior season.

"It was just great to really sit down with (Studrawa) and talk about stuff," he recalled. "We went over my film, he gave me some things to work on this season and was really excited about things he saw in my film that I’m doing. He loves my footwork and quick first step off the ball."

While Toutant was soaking in any advice he could get from the coaching staff, his family was enjoying themselves and getting more familiar with the campus and facilities. Grant was able to take part in some of the fun stuff as well, however.

"My family loved everything," he continued. "We spent some time shooting hoops. My sister won a game of horse, she’s a really good ball player. My little sister liked all the arcade games (in the football facility)."

First year head coach Ryan Day has established a reputation with recruits as a guy who is all about family and Toutant was able to see that side of him on the visit this weekend.

"We sat down and talked to coach Day for about an hour," he stated. "We just talked about everything really. He wanted to get to know my siblings and what they liked and stuff. It was just a great relaxed visit."

Toutant will kick off his senior season against fellow Ohio State commit Cameron Martinez on August 30th.